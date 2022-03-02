STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Three youth baseball teams from Struthers who play in the Springfield league want to use a field in Struthers to play their home games and city officials are saying no.

The three teams want to use the baseball field at Mauthe Park to play when it’s not in use by other teams.

City officials said they can’t allow it because of issues with parking and manpower when the hall and pavilion at Mauthe are rented.

The two sides met at Wednesday evening’s park committee meeting of Struthers City Council. When the park’s in use they need someone on staff directing traffic.

“I think everybody on council is in agreeance that we would love to see the kids and the team come back to Struthers in one regard or another. But our area as council is we don’t have a say in this is an administrative issue,” said councilman at large Dallas Bigley.

For now the team will continue to play their games in New Springfield but Struther Mayor Cat Cercone Miller said they are working on securing grants to fund expanding the parking at Mauthe Park.