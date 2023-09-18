YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown will be featured in a PBS Western Reserve show called “City Centric.”

Monday night at Penguin City, they had a special watch party for the show. Each episode focuses on a different city.

Penguin City co-owner Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki is featured in the show. She says several people from Youngstown will be highlighted in the episode.

“They just wanted to talk to just influential people in our area. People who are doing good for the city. They picked people from different areas of life like entertainment like Jackie Popovec from The Vindy’s,” she said.

The Youngstown episode of “City Centric” airs Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS Western Reserve.