YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - In March, we showed you the framework of the new Campus Lofts next to Youngstown State University's campus. Those apartments are open now, but as you can imagine, it was a close call getting 70 units finished and filled as a pandemic hit and had students questioning if they'd even be on campus this year.

It took one year to build the Campus Lofts, putting 190 beds into 23 floor plans.