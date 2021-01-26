City of Youngstown proposing project to replace 10 traffic signals along Mahoning Ave.

The project is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023, and the estimated cost is $2,078,093

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Youngstown is proposing a project to replace 10 traffic signals along Mahoning Avenue from S. Meridian Road to Oak Hill Avenue.

Additional improvements include the installation of pavement markings, new signage and new American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps at each of the signalized intersections.

The signal replacements will occur at each of the following intersections of Mahoning Avenue:

Meridian Road

Dunlap Avenue

Schenley Avenue

Hazelwood Avenue

Belle Vista Avenue

Eleanor Avenue/Steel Street

Glenwood Avenue

Edward Street

West Avenue

Oak Hill Avenue

According to the city, traffic will be maintained in the area, as well as access to businesses.

Updates on the project will be posted on the city’s website.

Those with comments, concerns or questions about the project are asked to contact Chuck Shasho by February 19, 2021 at:

Chuck Shasho, Deputy Director of Public Works

26 S. Phelps St.

Youngstown, OH 44503

Email: cshasho@youngstownohio.gov

Phone: (330) 742-8800

