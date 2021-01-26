City of Youngstown proposing project to replace 10 traffic signals along Mahoning Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Youngstown is proposing a project to replace 10 traffic signals along Mahoning Avenue from S. Meridian Road to Oak Hill Avenue.
Additional improvements include the installation of pavement markings, new signage and new American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps at each of the signalized intersections.
The signal replacements will occur at each of the following intersections of Mahoning Avenue:
- Meridian Road
- Dunlap Avenue
- Schenley Avenue
- Hazelwood Avenue
- Belle Vista Avenue
- Eleanor Avenue/Steel Street
- Glenwood Avenue
- Edward Street
- West Avenue
- Oak Hill Avenue
According to the city, traffic will be maintained in the area, as well as access to businesses.
Updates on the project will be posted on the city’s website.
Those with comments, concerns or questions about the project are asked to contact Chuck Shasho by February 19, 2021 at:
Chuck Shasho, Deputy Director of Public Works
26 S. Phelps St.
Youngstown, OH 44503
Email: cshasho@youngstownohio.gov
Phone: (330) 742-8800