YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s longest-serving lawyers, who spent a number of years as a common pleas judge, will now be the interim law director for the city of Youngstown.

On Wednesday, Lou D’Apolito said he has accepted Mayor Tito Brown’s request to serve as interim law director.

D’Apolito says he’s not interested in the position permanently. He’s soon to be 80 and says someone younger should get the job.

He expects a permanent law director to be announced before year’s end.

This comes one day after law director Jeff Limbian resigned.