Workers would be asked to volunteer for a temporary layoff of two to three months

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – What was already a tight budget for the City of Youngstown is now worse. So much so, that the possibility of layoffs is being discussed.

Sources say the city administration is in talks with union leaders.

Workers would be asked to volunteer for a temporary layoff of two to three months.

Workers would keep their health insurance and unemployment benefits.

They would also be eligible for the $600 per week stipend provided by the federal CARES Act.