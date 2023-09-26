YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Law Department Monday appealed a decision by a visiting judge to dismiss several misdemeanor dereliction of duty counts against a former police officer.

The city has asked the Seventh District Court of Appeals to overturn a decision in June by Visiting Judge Mark Frost dismissing the charges against former police Lt. Brian Flynn.

Judge Frost ruled that the state violated Flynn’s Garrity rights. Garrity rights protect public employees from being compelled to incriminate themselves during investigatory interviews conducted by their employers.

Judge Frost also ruled that the state cannot show that the evidence prosecutors will produce at trial was derived from sources other than the information they received during that internal affairs investigation.

In their brief filed Monday, lawyers for the city disagreed, saying the state had plenty of evidence to take the case to trial and that the investigator did not rely on Garrity material to make his decision to recommend charges against Flynn.

The judge’s ruling came after a hearing in May, where an investigator for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office testified about the materials he used to do his investigation on Flynn’s case.

An internal investigation was first done by the city police department. After that investigation, detectives with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation.

Summit County officials investigated the case because city officials were having trouble finding an outside investigator who was not directly or indirectly involved in any of the cases.

Flynn, who headed up the department’s division that investigates crimes against children, was accused of ignoring tips provided by the state on child abuse investigations.

Flynn was charged in November and fired in December after a paid leave of absence lasting more than a year while the case was investigated. He has appealed his firing to an arbitrator and that appeal is still pending.