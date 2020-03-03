City of Warren working with Reeves apartment building residents to find new homes

Tenants of the Reeves Apartment Building have been given extra time to find a new home

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Warren told First News Tuesday that they, along with partners in the community and apartment managers, are working with residents of the Reeves Apartment Building.

They are meeting with residents this week who have not found a new place to live yet.

Tenants of the Reeves Apartment Building have been given extra time to find a new home. They were notified two weeks ago that they must leave the building.

The property was bought last year and will be renovated into high-end apartments.