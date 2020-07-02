City of Warren on track for deadliest year in recent history

This year, 12 people have been killed in the city

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Warren is on track to having its deadliest year in recent history.

This year, 12 people have been killed in the city.

It’s only the second time in eight years the toll has reached double digits. A dozen people were also killed in 2017.

In years where how the victims died was specified, most were killed by a firearm:

2019 – all eight cases were caused by firearm

2018 – all six cases were caused by firearm

2017 – 10 of 12 cases were caused by firearm

2016 – all four cases were caused by firearm

2015 – three of four cases were caused by firearm

2014 – seven of nine cases were caused by firearm

“We’re having a real crisis right now in the City of Warren, and it’s unfortunate we’ve had a number of people and it’s not just young people, it’s elderly people. We have a real problem right now with firearms,” said Ass. Prosecutor Chris Becker.

There are 11 murder cases in 2020.

The death of La’Nesha Workman and her unborn child was considered a double homicide.

So far, arrests have been made in three of the 11 cases.

The below graph shows the number of murder cases in previous years: