STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday marks five years since nine-year-old Livi Watson was killed in South Carolina by a drunken driver.

Since then, her mother has made it her mission to spread love and kindness in memory of her. Now, the city of Struthers is honoring them both.

March 26 has been declared as “Purple Day” in the city. The color was Livi’s favorite.

It’s the official color of the group “Livin’ For Livi,” led by her mom Jolie Scanlon.

Scanlon was presented with a proclamation by Mayor Cat Miller in a surprise ceremony during Wednesday’s council meeting.

“We’re all here for a short time, so my goal is to just give for no reason for her and continue her memory as the beautiful little girl she was,” Scanlon said.

She remembers her daughter as a funny, outgoing nine-year-old with the soul of a 50-year-old.

She said how you choose to live after you lose somebody is important, and she’s doing everything she can to spread love in Livi’s memory.