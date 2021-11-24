City of Sharon allocating money to small businesses

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon is offering small businesses who struggled through the pandemic some extra money.

The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act – Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The city is providing funding of up to $25,000 per location. The total amount allocated to the program is $500,000.

Local businesses are able to put in an application to determine eligibility. Click here to download the application.

Businesses can send their completed applications and all required documents to:

City of Sharon Attention Finance Director

155 West Connelly Boulevard

Sharon, PA 16146

If you have any questions, please reach out to Jason Tomko at 724-983-1164 or jtomko@cityofsharon.net or Andrew Campbell at 724-983-3222 or acampbell@cityofsharon.net.

Applications may be denied if they are incomplete or lack required documentation.

The city is also highlighting local businesses this weekend for Small Business Saturday.

Events will include a mascot ribbon cutting on the E. State Street Bridge and a tree lighting ceremony at noon next to FNB (7 W. State Street) with Santa and treats. The Sharon Chamber Choir will also perform and there will be selfies with an elf and store specials.