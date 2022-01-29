City of Hermitage to auction vehicles, equipment

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — The City of Hermitage is auctioning off multiple vehicles and equipment for bid.

The items include:

Ford pickup short bed from a 2006 F350

Ford cab and chassis from a 2006 F350

1995 Ford F350 single wheel cab and chassis with snow plow

Ford pickup 8’ bed from a 2012 model

2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer

2011 Ford Ranger pickup

Moritz aluminum flat bed for single wheel pickup

Utility work bed from a dual wheel 1 ton

The items can be inspected at the Hermitage Municipal Garage at 5250 Virginia Road in Hermitage between 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Everything is being sold as-is, where-is. The successful bidder is responsible for paying the tax, title and transfer fees.

All bids should be placed in a sealed enveloped marked “City Property Bridge” and taken to the office of the city manager at the Hermitage Municipal Building at 800 N. Hermitage Road no latter than 11 a.m. Feb. 11.

The bids will be publicly opened and read at the meeting room of the municipal building Friday, Feb. 11 at 11:15 a.m.

The City of Hermitage reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The successful bidder is required to take delivery of vehicles/equipment within 30 days from the date of the notice of award or the next highest bidder will be awarded the bid. Payment in full is required prior to taking possession.