City of East Liverpool looking for someone to buy Motor Lodge building

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For a few decades, East Liverpool’s Motor Lodge was a staple in the community. But, sometime in the mid-2010s, the place shut down. It was sold to a new owner before just recently being given to the city. Now, city leaders are looking for a new owner.

Most of the Motor Lodge’s business consisted of meetings or events, but the place was more than that.

“It had everything. It was a multiple purpose building and it served a lot of different uses,” said Patrick Scafide, with the East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).

From a gym and a pool to motel rooms, a banquet center and a kitchen.

“This place here was a community gathering area. It was very popular within the entire tri-state area,” Scafide said.

But sometime in the mid-2010s, the Motor Lodge closed. A new owner planned to turn it into an extended assisted living facility, but plans for that didn’t come together. So, the owner donated it to the East Liverpool CIC.

“It initially is a shock. Since everything’s gone, it’s been completely gutted and cleaned out, with an exception of the kitchen and the bakery area,” Scafide said.

The bakery and kitchen area still has plenty of appliances but Scafide is looking at it from a different angle.

“What I see is what it can be,” he said. “I see a blank pallet here that anyone that would be interested in the property would be able to make it as they wish.”

The building is still structurally sound. It has a brand new roof added from the previous owner.

It’s appraised at about $1.75 million and the building has about 53,000 square feet, which leaves options on the table.

“It could be a motel and restaurant business with banquet facilities. It actually has two banquet rooms they used to use in the past. It could be a medical facility,” Scafide said.

If you’re interested in buying the building, you must contact East Liverpool City Hall at 330-385-3381.