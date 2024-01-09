CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Cortland has announced the winners of its 2023 Facade Grant Program.

Recognition goes to Main Street Rental, The Village Barbershop and The Cortland Opera House.

In a press release, the city says that the program was aimed to improve the physical appearance of storefronts and elevate the exterior appearance standards for businesses within the City of Cortland.

Main Street Rental, a prominent business in the downtown area, demonstrated a

commitment to preserving the charm and look of Cortland with its facade improvements, according to the city.

Additionally, The Village Barbershop, LLC “transformed its exterior to reflect the timeless tradition of barbering, contributing to the city’s vibrant atmosphere.”

And, The Cortland Opera House, a historical hub, stands out with its facade renovations, showcasing its dedication to the blending of history with the city’s evolving standards.

The City of Cortland applauded the winners for their dedication to elevating the visual appeal

of the community.