City of Campbell to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing

The Clinic will be held at the Community Center in Roosevelt Park

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will now take place in the city of Campbell.

The testing comes through a collaboration with Quickmed Urgent Care and Cornerstone CM.

Those in the area who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have had direct exposure to someone who has COVID-19 can use the drive-thru clinic.

Pre-registration is mandatory online at www.quickmed-uc.com or through a call-in registration at 724-734-5235.

During pre-registration, patients will be seen by a telemedicine provider and given direction on how to proceed.

The clinic will begin accepting first responders (including medical personnel, EMT, police, firefighters and tow truck drivers) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 6.

From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 to Thursday, April 9, the clinic will accept community members who have pre-registered.

The Clinic will be held at the Community Center in Roosevelt Park. Pre-Registration will be checked prior to entry to the testing area.

Pre-registrants should approach the entrance of Roosevelt Park on Sycamore Drive from US-422.

Campbell police, with assistance from The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and The State Highway Patrol, will be on hand to direct pre-registrants and maintain traffic control.

Roosevelt Park will be closed to the public during the dates and times of the COVID-19 clinic.