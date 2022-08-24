YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City Law Director Jeffrey Limbian has confirmed that the owners of the vacant Chill-Can plant have proposed a settlement, but he did not say much else.

Limbian said Wednesday he has not yet seen the proposal and does not want to comment further. He said it is expected to be available next week.

The plant has been vacant since land was broken for the project in 2016. Several people who lived there moved after their property was purchased for the project.

The city filed a lawsuit in May 2021 against the plant’s owners, MJ Joseph Development Corp., to get back city funds that were used for the project.

The owners have claimed plans for production remain on track but the project was sidetracked by delays in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limbian said the parties were to engage in mediation last week, but owners of the plant did not show up.

“We’re certainly open to a settlement that doesn’t hurt either party,” Limbian said, “but I don’t know what that looks like, because we have different goals and aspirations.”