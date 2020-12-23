City leaders and bar owner reach common ground on restraining order, for now

It was a short meeting behind closed doors inside the judge's chambers

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A nuisance bar in Warren will remain closed, at least for now.

It was a short meeting behind closed doors inside the judge’s chambers, but one that resulted in an agreement to extend the city’s temporary restraining order against the Premier Bar on N. Park Avenue for about two and a half months.

Attorney David Engler represents both the property owner Robert Cregar and business operator Chester Adams. He says a plan is currently in the works to turn the bar into something else.

“It’s a good outcome for the time being,” Engler said. “At the next hearing, I hope everyone comes back. It’s ready to be opened up as a restaurant or fresh food market, and it’s a huge success story. That’s what I hope.”

Warren Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa said the city is interested in having a business operating in that location.

“However, we are not amenable to allowing any nuisance type business to continue at that location,” he said.

The city took action against the Premier last week and boarded it up. Cantalamessa says it’s been a problem for years. Most recently, he says it was operating without a liquor license, and a raid of the establishment resulted in the seizure of booze, drugs, and guns.

“We are not trying to stifle business in the city, but we are trying to stifle problem businesses in the city,” Cantalamessa said.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for March 12.