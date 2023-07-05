YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council members could soon see legislation to remove the aging fire escape on the outside of City Hall.

The existing structure has been closed for months after an inspection determined it wouldn’t be safe enough to use in an emergency. Ever since then, public meetings of City Council have been held away from City Hall as a precaution.

Public Works Director Chuck Shasho said the replacement fire escape could cost $500,000.

The project could be done by early next year.