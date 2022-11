YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing Mckelvey Lake.

The city bought the lake several years ago from Aqua Ohio. Recently, the state awarded a $175,000 grant to the Western Reserve Land Conservancy for the property.

The conservancy will now submit paperwork to the state so that money can be used to reimburse the city.

The conservancy will also give the city an additional $25,000 grant to pay for improvements around the lake.