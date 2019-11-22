City ‘fixes’ broken Christmas tree in downtown Youngstown

The arrival of this year's blue spruce was delayed after the top of the tree broke off -- for the second year in a row

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s Christmas tree has finally made its way from Austintown to downtown — even after a not-so-smooth removal Thursday morning.

The top 10 feet of the 9,000-pound tree came off as crews loaded it on a trailer to take it downtown.

The Youngstown Parks and Rec Department deemed this year’s break “manageable.”

The tree was taken downtown in two pieces but crews put it back together.

Last year, the top of Youngstown’s Christmas tree broke off while it was being cut down. The city had to find a new one.

This year, the blue spruce was donated by Anastasia Dulick.