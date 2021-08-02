City departments clean up Youngstown’s north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown neighborhood on the north side is getting a better look this week.

Representatives of just about every city department spent the day in the area around Covington and Norwood.

Demolition crews tore down abandoned buildings and workers with the Parks Department trimmed trees.

Officers with the Youngstown Police Department’s Community Policing Unite also walked from door-to-door talking with residents.

“We decided to take a pro-active approach and get into some of the neighborhoods that we can accomplish things in. Basically, we came up with this neighborhood impact area, and we’re gonna try to make a difference in small areas at a time, neighborhood by neighborhood,” said Mike Durkin, Youngstown Code Enforcement Director.

The city could establish more of these “Neighborhood Impact Areas” for the rest of the year.