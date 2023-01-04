CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Plans to centralize Cortland’s city services downtown are on hold.

Cortland City Council has opted against purchasing the former Farmer’s Bank building for a municipal complex — at least for the time being.

The city had been eyeing the old Farmer’s Bank property on West Main Street. But at Tuesday night’s meeting, city council members unanimously voted against moving forward with the sale.

City Council President Kevin Piros says the initial plan to turn the property into a municipal complex, including the city’s administrative offices and safety services, came with a $5 million price tag. Even scaled-back renovations, excluding the fire department for a few years, were estimated at $1.3 to $1.5 million.

“We were shocked at what the cost was going to be,” Piros said. “It looks like, as evidenced by the vote last night, council was unanimous that that wasn’t something that they were willing to take on that debt.”

During the meeting, Mayor Diedre Petrosky spoke about her concerns with council’s decision.

“Two things that bother me about this is: One, we’re not doing it because a possible unforeseen costs,” Petrosky said. “The second thing that bothers me is they left out the part that it doesn’t solve the problem they have with buildings right now.”

Piros said the decision against purchasing the old bank building for the time being was based purely on the finances.

“Our hearts were in it. We all would love to move, but at the end of the day, came down to dollars and cents and what we were comfortable in spending the taxpayers’ money for,” Piros said.

According to Piros, the decision is not an end to the city’s efforts to revitalize the downtown area.