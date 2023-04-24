GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard City Council will have to make a decision if they want to buy the old Wellman theater and renovate it Monday.

Girard’s Mayor Jim Melfi has shared his new project inspired by another popular theater in the county, the Robbins Theatre in Warren.

This has been something the city has discussed for most of this year.

In late February, Melfi asked council for money to buy the Wellman Theatre. He wants to make the theatre the centerpiece for downtown redevelopment.

Just to buy the building alone, it would cost a little more than $72,000.

Mayor Melfi said then that Girard schools was looking for a performing arts center and asked the district to partner with them. In March, the school district went on the record saying it will not partner with the city for this restoration project.

The district said it was not a practical option to support the educational needs of Girard City Schools.

Last week, the former theatre was inspected. Melfi says the Wellman “passed with flying colors.”

Monday night, the council will decide if the proposal was enough to convince city council to purchase the Wellman theater.