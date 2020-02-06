City council agrees to install more parking meters on Youngstown State’s campus

The meters near the Williamson School of Business are expected to generate fees in the tens of thousands of dollars

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Council approved installing 18 new parking meters on YSU’s campus.

The meters will line N. Phelps Street behind the Williamson School of Business.

The parking fee will be raised from 25 cents an hour to $1.50 an hour.

Meters were removed when the new Williamson building was built and now they’re being put back in.

The parking meters are expected to generate fees in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Also at the council meeting Wednesday night, members created the position of Director of Wastewater at $71,000 a year, though the vote was a tight 4-3 for passage.

Council also voted to deny a zone change on Milton Avenue — the lower west side — for a group home but it approved a zone change for Councilman Julius Oliver to build a new $450,000 house on E. Woodland Avenue.