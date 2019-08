The roads will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Monday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several roads in Warren will be closed Wednesday for the Italian-American Festival.

The city announced the following closures:

Mahoning Avenue at High and Market streets

Market Street at Mahoning and Park avenues

Park Avenue at Market and High streets

High Street at Park and Mahoning avenues

The roads will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed until 9 a.m. Monday.