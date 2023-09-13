YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city police department has asked the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation to look into money missing from East High School.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said the request was made because BCI is better equipped to handle investigations into financial matters.

The request came after a May 17 report made by police after school officials contacted them about money missing from a class trip.

That report was made after several meetings school officials had in late March and April over a March 23 request for a status update on a requisition of over $19,000 that was given to the Class of 2020.

A spokesman for the state attorney general’s office confirmed that BCI is investigating.