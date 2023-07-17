WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren city officials want something done to correct nuisance problems at neighboring convenience stores.

There was a meeting Monday afternoon between all the parties involved to try and work things out. Warren Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa laid out the city’s position while representatives of the stores left the meeting and declined to comment.

The Pit Stop Food Mart is located on Youngstown Road. Right next to it is the Big Apple Convenient Mart. There have been 365 nuisance calls over the past three years between the two stores.

Both parties agreed there are problems at the stores that need to be solved.

Cantalamessas says among the issues discussed were improved lighting along with more camera and police presence. Also, hours of operation, types of clientele, and products being sold. But no firm plan was developed — at least not yet.

“Where we were encouraged was their willingness to come to the table. And number two, talk about resolutions and solutions, ” Cantalamessa said. ‘We’re going to continue tweaking and addressing possible resolutions in the days and months to come and take an evaluative approach to see what works best, and that ends up, hopefully, being what the permanent solution is.”

The two stores are in Councilman Jim Shaffer’s 4th Ward. He proposed an ordinance to object to the renewal of their liquor licenses, but he’s hopeful it won’t be needed. He said Monday’s meeting went well.

“The businesses really want to do their best to try and accomplish what the city wanted them to do,” Shaffer said.

Cantalamessa stressed the city will do everything to try and keep the businesses open. He does not want to shut them down but says if they don’t try and do something to correct the nuisance issues, he will take drastic action, including closing both stores.