LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Bascom Elementary in the LaBrae School District kicked off its book fair Thursday. But it’s not your average book fair.

Administrators said the goal is to make reading fun for kids. So, what better way than making it a big event like a circus so students can have fun and learn at the same time?

Thursday, students got to see the circus-themed book fair. It was a labor of love with teachers and staff putting in about 40 hours of work to set it up.

“It’s like a Christmas morning. The morning of the grand reveal because they walk in and their faces are just so filled with excitement and joy and so are ours as staff. We are super excited for it,” said Stacey Biery, library aide.

The hallways were lined with the LaBrae High School majorettes, band members, and some football players dressed as strong men, and the staff also dressed up in circus attire.

The book fair will run through next Friday.