Cinco de Mayo boosts business at Valley restaurants

Local News

People were loving the food and drink specials at Gringo's in Youngstown all day long

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was all tacos, tequila and good times at Gringo’s in downtown Youngstown Wednesday night.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, people rushed to get a seat at any of the Mexican restaurants around town.

Gringo’s is pretty new, having opened during the pandemic. On Wednesday, a steady stream of people stopped by since they opened at 11 a.m., which was a good sign.

“It’s been a great day for us, I mean, we’ve been struggling like everybody else. Our weekdays are slower but our Fridays and Saturdays are starting to pick up a little bit, you know? People are getting vaccinated and feeling more comfortable about coming out,” said co-owner Rodney Freel.

Freel said people were loving the food and drink specials all day long.

They also had a band in the evening and a DJ playing until they close.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com