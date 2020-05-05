Cinco de Mayo arrives, local restaurants make the best of another holiday during pandemic

COVID-19 has forced all restaurants to operate with only take out and delivery options

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cinco de Mayo typically brings a crowd to local restaurants to enjoy drinks and food, but celebrations have been forced to change this year.

“It’s hard not being able to offer the way we want to offer it to the customers,” said Israel Zambrano, owner of Los Gallos in Boardman.

COVID-19 has forced all restaurants to operate with only take out and delivery options. At Los Gallos in Boardman, the menu looks a little different with things like barbeque and margaritas to-go.

Missing another holiday is no doubt difficult on business, and Mexican restaurants aren’t the only ones affected by not having their bars and dining rooms open on Cinco de Mayo.

“Not only financially, the momentum you build up to that day. Same thing with St. Patty’s Day. You kind of lose that talk of the town, who’s got the best party, who’s going where,” said John Rudy, owner of Magic Tree Pub and Eatery.

At El Vallarta in Youngstown, they prepared for heavy take-out business on Tuesday, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are not sure how busy they will be.

“It’s probably the busiest day of the year for us, but today we don’t even know what to expect. It’s… a once in a lifetime experience that we don’t expect. We just prepare to be busy and hopefully we sell a lot of margaritas to-go,” said Juan Vazquez, owner of El Vallarta.

For El Vallarta, they have not only made adjustments to their service, but also their plans expand.

In March, they were supposed to move into a new building just down the street. Now, they don’t know when that can happen.

“I’ve been doing this for quite some time and you know how to so things a certain way, and now we have to adjust to a whole new way of doing business,” Vazquez said.