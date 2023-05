SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A discarded cigarette is being blamed for a fire that closed a Salem restaurant for the time being.

It happened at the Coaches Burger Bar on East State Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A cigarette was tossed into some fresh mulch, which started the fire just outside the kitchen area.

Although damage to the building was not that extensive, investigators say the business will need some extensive cleaning before it is able to reopen.