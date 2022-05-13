AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local church is finding a fun way to raise money for The Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission.

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown is holding a Rummage and Bake sale. This is the church’s second time they are raising funds to support the Rescue Mission in Mahoning Valley.

The sale includes clothing, household items, small furniture, books, toys, and homemade baked goods.

Nothing at the rummage sale is priced. People are encouraged to take what they want, give what they want and make a donation to the mission.

“The importance about donating to the rescue mission is their mission to help people and also spread the word about the gospel of Jesus Christ, said Doreen Inglis, a spokesperson for Redeemer Luthern Church.

The Rummage and Bake sale will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last year, the church raised around $2,000 for the Rescue Mission.