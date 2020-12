YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown church will be giving away gift cards to people in need for the holidays.

The Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church on Winton Avenue has 1,000 gift cards to pass out. They are $50 gift cards for either Sparkle Market or Giant Eagle.

The drive-thru giveaway starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Only one gift card will be given to each car.