Church in Leavittsburg holds larger food drive than expected to help more in need

Pastor Rodney Mullins said the church was looking for something to do to help the community and saw the need for food was great

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – A food giveaway in Trumbull County started earlier than scheduled — so many cars showed up that the line reached the road.

Life Church in Leavittsburg originally expected about 350 cars to show up. However, Pastor Rodney Mullins said it appeared they’d be helping even more families.

They teamed up with Farmers to Families and other groups to give away about 1,200 40-pound boxes of food every Saturday this month.

“One of the things that we’ve noticed from our hearts is that there were a lot of people reaching out to us as a church and other churches in the community because they’re running out of money. They’re running out of food because of the pandemic. Many people have lost their jobs and we felt like it was gonna be a great opportunity for us to bless the community,” he said.

About 40 volunteers helped with Saturday’s food distribution.