HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A night of praise and worship was held at the Phillips Chapel Church of God in Christ in Hubbard on Sunday.

This is the 46th anniversary of The Mighty Golden Wonders Quartet worship group. The event featured different artists, including the special guest Disciples of Christ out of Columbus.

The church’s 97-year-old pastor Paul Loggins was also in attendance.

Members of the Mighty Golden Wonders talked about their love for preforming for others.

“We hope to win souls. We hope to bring someone closer to Christ and we hope to have a good time, at the same time,” said bandmember Charles Brown Jr.

“I minister to people through my singing,” said bandmember Frankie Yates. “I get joy from doing that — and makes me feel good and somebody listens to what I’m saying, old and young.”

About 100 people showed up to the night’s event.