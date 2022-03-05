YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was one of four abundance giveaways in Youngstown.

It was at Metro Assembly of God church. People were able to come get coats, clothes and a bag of groceries for their families.

The groceries were enough food for three to four days.

Pastor Cornell Jordan said they had over 200 bags to give away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We realize that families today are struggling with being able to feed children and being able to manage their bills and all their finances because food prices are going up. Everybody knows the gas is going up and so if we can do a little bit by taking some of the stress off of making sure that families have food, then that’s what we want to do,” Jordan said.

This was a collaboration between the church, Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries and Big Reach Center of Hope. The next giveaway will be sometime in June.