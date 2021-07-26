Church donation gets Rescue Mission one step closer to fully funding new shelter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is well on its way to moving into its new facility, but it’s not finished just yet. On Monday, the Rescue Mission received a big check to help pay for the nearly $8 million homeless shelter.

The current Rescue Mission is falling apart. Just last week, the ceiling collapsed in one of the women and family rooms. The room was closed and since then, another, lowering the overall capacity.

The new facility will give them a lot more room and add over 50 new beds.

“It puts us a step closer to getting this building completely funded,” said the Rescue Mission’s John Muckridge.

Canfield Presbyterian Church donated $25,000 to the Rescue Mission.

“We’re just really committed to this mission and ministry in the Valley,” said Canfield Presbyterian Church’s David Moore.

The new facility is about 90 percent paid for — all from donations just like this one.

“Local businesses, local individuals, local foundations and local churches. The Rescue Mission doesn’t get any government funding, it’s all from the community,” Muckridge said.

That donation can be spent however the Rescue Mission needs.

Those at the Rescue Mission aren’t the only ones who feel blessed to work on this project.

“Everybody that has been working here has wanted to participate. Everyone is really putting their best foot forward and it’s been so meaningful to hear from all the guys working how much they appreciate being a part of it,” said general contractor Nelson Witmer.

In January 2020, construction workers broke ground, but the vision for this new shelter started long before that.

“This was something that, back in the 1970s, the board at the Rescue Mission began having a discussion around the need of a new shelter, and by God’s grace 50 years later, this is the season that he has ordained for that to happen,” Muckridge said.

The new shelter should be opening sometime this fall.