YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rev. Kenneth Simon of New Bethel Baptist Church is known and loved by the community for his work in the city and calls to end gun violence, and on Sunday he announced a new project that will help the church continue its long history of community outreach.

Outside of New Bethel Baptist Church on Hillman Street, city leaders helped unveil plans for a new community center that will replace the church sanctuary. It’ll provide a space for meaningful programming, tutoring and mentorship to reach the city’s young people.

“We need to make sure that that next generation, they have a place to go, a place safe. But also you’ve got to train them up,” said Youngstown Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown.

Renderings of what the finished community center will look like have been released. Church leaders have had the plan in mind for over 20 years when they first built their new sanctuary.

“It’s not just about our worship services on Sunday. What are we doing for the community Monday through Saturday?” Simon said.

During the unveiling, the Mahoning County commissioners donated $100,000 toward the project. Harambee of Youngstown also donated toward the cause.

“We want this to be a safe place,” said Brenda Spencer, chairperson of the church renovation committee. “We have support from the city, from the fire chiefs, from the police department, the community.”

Simon said it’s incredibly important to have a positive space for community programs that can keep kids on a good path.

“So they won’t end up in the streets, doing the shooting and killing and get involved in gangs,” Simon said. “We have to be that support system for our community, for parents to help with the raising of their children.”

The project will cost between $250,000 and $300,000. Simon says once they get started, it should take about six months to complete.

They hope renovations will be done by the end of the year.