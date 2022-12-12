HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Toy drives are happening all over the Valley, and one in Trumbull County is spotlighting a young girl’s determination to help others.

The Salvation Army in Warren is getting a big donation from 11-year-old Julia Anderson of Howland.

Anderson collected enough toys for 54 kids. She did it with the help of neighbors, family and friends.

This is the third year she’s been collecting toys for the Angel Tree program. So far, it’s the most successful yet.

In Columbiana County, thousands of Christmas gifts will be under the tree this holiday thanks to students at two local schools.

Monday is the annual gift exchange between Springfield and Crestview high schools. Students at both schools were encouraged to bring a gift and a non-perishable food item to be entered into a drawing for a special field trip to the Columbiana Burger King.

Each school will take its gifts back to its district to give away.