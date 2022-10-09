COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas in the Woods began its 28th year this weekend.

There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.

There are also sweets and other foods.

Show promoter Linda McGaffic said it’s the perfect place to find a unique gift.

“You know when you’re coming here, made in America, it’s made by that person and they’re unique. It’s something totally that you’re not going to find in a department store,” McGaffic said.

Christmas in the Woods continues next weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.