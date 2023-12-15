NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – With less than two weeks before Christmas, holiday shopping is getting down to the wire. Beginning Saturday, the Eastwood Mall in Niles is extending its hours to give people more time to get their shopping done.

“People are rushed we understand people are under the gun. They’re trying to get things done and there’s usually not a lot of time, not enough hours in the day,” said Cafaro Company Spokesman Joe Bell. “We think it’s important that everyone have time to get something for everyone on their list and some of the stores are staying open much later as well.”

Bell says it’s not unusual for anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 people a day to visit the mall in the final shopping stretch. He says stores like Target, T.J. Maxx and Kohl’s are also offering even longer extended shopping hours.

The Eastwood Mall will be open from 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. December 16 through December 23. There are shortened hours on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the mall is closed on Christmas Day.