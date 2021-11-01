Christmas comes early for one Brookfield crafter

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Driving through Brookfield, there’s a spot for year-round shopping for handmade items.

Those that stop into Bridge the Gap Creations and More might notice it’s snowing early in Brookfield. Owner Linda Bridge added snowflakes to a snowman design.

“Christmas is going to be phenomenal,” Bridge said.

Christmas is easily the biggest season at Bridge the Gap. The business started 24 years ago in her driveway. Now, she’s teaching others how to make these items.

“Pass that on to somebody else. Show them how it actually is to do it and watch them smile: that’s my joy,” Bridge said.

She struggled to find joy nine year ago after being diagnosed with liver failure. She had Lupus and her body rejected the liver – she’s just not bad enough to be on a transplant list. It’s something she lives with every day.

“I’m standing here today because the passion, the love I have in this, gets me up every single day and gets me moving,” Bridge said.

She switched the business from a wholesale approach to one-of-a-kind creations. She makes welcome decorations for fall and Christmas and a sign that simply says “Home Sweet Home.”

There’s a creation for nearly every occasion, but snowmen are Bridge’s favorite. Just like their life, her motto has become, “One minute, one hour, one day at a time. Live life to its fullest.”

“That’s what I tell everybody. I tell my children, I tell my family, I tell my friends,” Bridge said.

She teaches classes in Brookfield so people can make these creations on their own, projects people can do in a group or in person.

She wants to help so other people’s lives don’t spin out of control.

“And if I can bring joy to one person and they can smile walking out this door, then it’s worth a million bucks to me,” Bridge said.

Bridge admits to being tired and she thrives off the energy of others. She gets her next checkup in two months.