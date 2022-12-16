SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- This weekend, ACTS Performing Arts Center is hosting a Christmas show.

Last year, they moved to Sharon. They took the former Sacred Heart Church and re-branded, the hall in the basement is named 40 Below. ACTS uses the space for concerts and plays.

Starting Friday through Sunday, everyone can enjoy the Hometown Christmas Classics show. The songs all are all from the 40s and 50s. Performers shared their excitement for the event.

Tickets are available online: $20 for adults, $15 for students. Shows are Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.