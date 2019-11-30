Christmas at the Stewart House kicks off in Hermitage

It's the 18th year of the Hermitage Historical Society's Christmas celebration

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Saturday kicked off Christmas at the Stewart House in Hermitage.

In the Victorian home, there are 35 trees up.

The Stewart House is 150 years old and each room and tree is decorated with a different theme.

Plus, there is a snowflake hidden somewhere in each tree.

“We have 25 groups this year that decorate the trees only. They come in and with their own decorations with the theme. We gave them the theme last year, so they know what to purchase or make,” said Second Vice President of the Historical Society Brenda Kulka.

The home will open for the next few weekends.

The money donated goes to help keep the Stewart House open.