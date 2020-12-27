Christine Terlesky dies after long, courageous fight with ALS

Christine Terlesky was diagnosed in September of 2013 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gerhig’s disease

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman’s Christine Terlesky, who spent the last seven years courageously living with and fighting back against ALS, has died.

“She died this morning at 10:10,” said her sister Nadine Colla. “She made it through Christmas and died at home.”

“She bought everyone in the family presents for Christmas, so it was her final goodbye,” said Colla. “The last couple days were rough for her.”

Her body was taken by UMPC hospital because she was donating her brain and spinal cord for research.

Christine Terlesky was diagnosed in September of 2013 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gerhig’s disease.

In a Facebook post about a year after the diagnosis, Terlesky wrote, “ALS sucks. It just punches you right in the face.”

Before ALS, Terlesky was a teacher and assistant basketball coach at Boardman High School. She and her sisters, Nadine Colla and Jolene Ross, all played basketball for their father, long-time Boardman girls basketball coach Ron Moschella.

Christine and Nadine played together on the same Boardman teams.

“Recently, we broke out some old VHS tapes and watched those old games,” said Nadine. “She enjoyed those tremendously.”

Over the years, Terlesky’s condition gradually deteriorated. About a year after her diagnosis, she needed a wheelchair to get around, and a handicapped accessible bedroom and bathroom had been built onto the family’s Boardman home.

She also became an advocate for additional federal funding for ALS research. She traveled to Washington to meet with Congessman Tim Ryan and attend ALS conferences.

WYTV interviewed her several times over the years, and she became somewhat of a celebrity.

“People think that they know me and it’s really nice,” she said in a March, 2015, interview. “I always get well wishes.”

By June of 2018, Terlesky’s disease had progressed to a point where she lost the use of her arms and hands, and she needed a machine to help her breathe.

“So, you just keep going one day at a time,” she said. “You don’t think about the inevitability coming.”

Christine was born Sept. 18, 1972. She was 48. She’s survived by her husband Brian and children Brain, Tyler and Emma.

No funeral services are planned at this time.

The average survival rate of ALS patients is two to five years. Christine Terlesky made in seven years.

“She was a fighter,” said Colla, “and smart, too.”