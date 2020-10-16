Christina Hagan heading to Washington to support Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Capitol Hill Republicans are hoping to confirm Judge Barrett to the nation's highest court by the end of the month

(WYTV) – Republican Christina Hagan, a candidate for the U.S. Representative of Ohio’s 13th District, is celebrating her twins’ second birthday tonight so she can go to Washington, D.C. on Saturday to support Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Thousands of women will be marching in the nation’s capital. Hagan will join those supporting her potential nomination on the stairs of the Supreme Court.

“I think she shows an unparalleled level of strength and what women can do, and we should be celebrating that and looking at this opportunity to move the country forward,” Hagan said.

The 22 Senator panel that questioned Barrett will vote Thursday on her nomination.

The full Senate vote will likely happen the week before Election Day.