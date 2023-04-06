YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three popular Christian artists will take the stage at the Covelli Centre this fall.

TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams will come to Youngstown Nov. 16 as part of their 12-city tour.

The group boasts several chart-topping hits in the Christian music genre with some crossover titles and has a “commitment to spreading God’s love through music,” promoters said.

Beginning Thursday and running through April 10, fans can access an exclusive pre-sale by texting PRIORITY to 615-813-6017. The presale begins April 12 at 10 a.m. and ends April 13 at 11:59 p.m. Fans who sign up in advance will receive an access code via text message on April 11.

Regular tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 through ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $35.50 to $130.75.