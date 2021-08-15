Chorus prepares for annual Beer and Wine Tour in Howland

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Stambaugh Chorus is hosting their annual Beer and Wine tour Sunday in Howland Township.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. at Barrel 33.

“Well anybody that comes to the event is going to get a chance to taste five beers or five wines, we’re really focusing on local breweries and also beers from the state of Ohio. It’s just a great time, the kitchen will be open also, a lot of people will be ordering food. We just want people to have a good time and most importantly support the Stambaugh Chorus,” said Barrel 33 owner Brian Fry.

There will also be raffle baskets up for grabs.

All the proceeds go towards the chorus.

“The money goes towards when we have a concert, we have to pay for security, we have to pay for the professional musicians, we have to pay for the facility,” said Stambaugh Chorus outreach coordinator Charlotte Floyd.

It’s the first event they are hosting together since the start of the pandemic. The group has been working remotely.

“We were doing our rehearsals on Zoom and if any of you have been on Zoom meetings you’ll know how hard it is to do those, and the rehearsals for our chorus on Zoom were very difficult because you can’t hear each other, and in choral singing the most important thing is to be able to hear each other,” said Stambaugh Chorus president Pam Garver.