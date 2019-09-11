Choir at Liberty assisted living center sings to remember lives lost on 9/11

One resident said it's important for people to remember this day and all of the people who sacrificed their lives

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A local assisted living facility joined together through music on Wednesday to honor Sept. 11, 2001.

The choir at the Liberty Arms Assisted Living Community was also celebrating National Assisted Living Week.

Members performed songs they had rehearsed to honor their love for music and also had a few special songs dedicated to 9/11, like “America the Beautiful.”

Ninety-year-old resident Robert Ashley remembers that tragic day.

“I remember when that first plane hit I figured it might have been an accident, but when the second plane hit I thought all those people above that floor are never going to make it. All of them are gonna die, they’re gonna suffocate or burn. It’s a horrible thought to think about all those people,” he said.

Ashley added that it’s important for people to remember this day and all of the people who sacrificed their lives.