Choffin leaders look to expand programming, entice more students

Among other things, the school is looking to attract more students through open enrollment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The board of education for the Youngstown City School District held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss future plans for the Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Choffin was under an administrative contract with the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) from 2017 through 2020.

Now, Choffin is on its own and is looking to attract more students to enroll by improving the school’s programs.

Choffin Principal Mike Seville said his main goal is to create a curriculum that merges academics with technical learning. He laid out the direction for the school over the next few years.

The plan would include:

Students being able to attend college after graduation or to seek employment

Students would be enrolled in a college program while in their junior and senior years

Membership in extra-curricular clubs to satisfy the state’s graduation requirements

Offering more types of programs to attract more students

Focusing on raising graduation and placement rates to prove the school is a success.

Seville also said that interest in manufacturing programs has declined so much that they are no longer offered at Choffin.

The school would also like to attract more students from outside of Youngstown through open enrollment.